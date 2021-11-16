Check out these houses for sale in Camden

(CAMDEN, AR) Looking for a house in Camden? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Camden area:

1080 Spring Valley Dr, Camden, 71701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,277 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Camden close to schools, parks, and shopping. Don't miss out on this great space buy!

For open house information, contact Amber Baugh, Crye Leike Realtors Financial Centre at 501-978-0978

427 Flowers Street Fordyce, Camden, 71701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $196,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This brick home is on a quiet neighborhood street in Fordyce. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The kitchen is open to the breakfast room. All appliances stay with the home. The formal living room is on the front of the house. Large family room is located at the back of the home and leads to a covered deck which goes to the

screened patio. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Master bathroom has a walk in shower and tub. This home includes 3 other bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms. Outside the home has a large backyard with gorgeous landscaping, a deck that is partially covered, a screened patio and a storage shed. A double carport completes this home. Call Faith at 870-818-7621 to see this home.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777