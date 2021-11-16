Check out these houses for sale in Camden

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091aUj_0cyQRz4d00

1080 Spring Valley Dr, Camden, 71701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,277 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Camden close to schools, parks, and shopping. Don't miss out on this great space buy!

For open house information, contact Amber Baugh, Crye Leike Realtors Financial Centre at 501-978-0978

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxSfk_0cyQRz4d00

427 Flowers Street Fordyce, Camden, 71701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $196,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This brick home is on a quiet neighborhood street in Fordyce. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The kitchen is open to the breakfast room. All appliances stay with the home. The formal living room is on the front of the house. Large family room is located at the back of the home and leads to a covered deck which goes to the
screened patio. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Master bathroom has a walk in shower and tub. This home includes 3 other bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms. Outside the home has a large backyard with gorgeous landscaping, a deck that is partially covered, a screened patio and a storage shed. A double carport completes this home. Call Faith at 870-818-7621 to see this home.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

