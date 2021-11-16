Check out these houses for sale in Laredo

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

 6 days ago

(LAREDO, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Laredo listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gH6EG_0cyQLTx500

1614 San Francisco Ave, Laredo, 78040

5 Beds 5 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,257 Square Feet | Built in 1985

1614 San Francisco has come to the market! This classic 5/3 has space, space, and more space. Large lot not found anymore and extremely close to schools, shopping and major thoroughfares. Inground pool and spacious palapa with 2 more full baths/changing rooms. Unfinished apartment on the second floor with separate access from main home. Efficiency apartment with separate access from main home. Too much to list here, you just have to see it for yourself. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Veronika Ramirez, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

(ID: realtor---3yd-LAREDOTX-20213301)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EArnt_0cyQLTx500

3103 Mark Twain Dr, Laredo, 78041

3 Beds 4 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,175 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Sits on a 10,900 sq ft. corner lot, in the prestigious D&J Alexander Estates Subdivision. Near Restaurants, shopping centers, gyms, and schools. Brand new paint job done on home. Features a formal dining room, and formal living room. A thing of beauty.

For open house information, contact Pablo Ramirez, Keller Williams Laredo at 956-797-7670

(ID: realtor---3yd-LAREDOTX-20212285)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5jV0_0cyQLTx500

328 Tangle Wood Dr, Laredo, 78041

3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Home is under construction is not 100% complete. Buyer can select all pending selections, colors, countertops, etc. Selections can only be selected before completion.

For open house information, contact Leslie Garza, Keller Williams Laredo at 956-797-7670

(ID: realtor---3yd-LAREDOTX-20213419)

