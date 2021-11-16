Police Arrest Man Armed with Loaded Gun, Brass Knuckles and Pepper Spray in Glen Burnie

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the recent attempted theft of an ATM machine from the SECU-Glen Burnie Branch. On November 11, 2021, at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to an intruder alarm at the SECU located at 103 Chesapeake Center Drive in Glen Burnie. As officers arrived, they noticed an ATM had been damaged in an apparent attempt to remove or break into the ATM. A stolen white Ford F-250 pickup truck was at the scene and is believed to have been used to break the ATM from its footing. Officers attempted to stop a gray Dodge Charger that was leaving the area as officers were arriving. The vehicle fled on Ordnance Road toward Route 10 and then onto 495. A description of the vehicle was provided to neighboring jurisdictions. Officers were unable to stop the vehicle.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO