Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke the key royal rule with birth of Lilibet Diana

Meghan Markle gave birth to Lilibet Diana on June 4, 2021. She is Queen Elizabeth II's 11th great-grandchild and is eighth in the line of succession to the throne.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020, the central aim was to gain more autonomy on how they lived, resulting in more private lives for their children.

The birth of Lilibet has illuminated just how much the pair have deviated from royal life, as they have ignored a string of royal protocols that are standard when giving birth to a royal baby. The list reported on the royal traditions the Duke and Duchess snubbed during Lilibet's birth.

They said: "In June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their second child and first daughter, Lilibet Diana." "Unlike the birth of nearly every other member of the royal family, Lilibet's birth was not a grand announcement in England."

"In fact, Prince Harry and Meghan waited until two days after she was born to announce her birth." "This move deviated greatly from the typical royal family birth protocol."

"Which is to capture a photo of the mother and newborn just a day or two after the mother gives birth to the newest member of the Royal Family." "Though it has been four months since her birth, Prince Harry and Meghan have yet to share what Lilibet looks like in a single photograph."

"This deviation proves just how different Harry and Meghan's lives are since they left their royal duties behind in January 2020."

They added: "Stranger still (though it might also be a result of the COVID-19 pandemic), the royal family also has yet to meet Lilibet in person — though Queen Elizabeth II has been lucky enough to meet her virtually, at least."

"Prince Charles, Prince Harry's father, is particularly unhappy about not yet meeting Lilibet." "I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter," royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly.

"Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that's gone on. So the family will want to meet each other." In recent weeks, there has been speculation on whether the pair will return to the UK for Christmas.

After the Queen's health scare, Harry may feel it is his duty to return to the UK and take some of the load from his 95-year-old grandmother. Unlike Harry, Meghan Markle has not returned to the UK since she left royal life.