Check out these Bunker homes on the market

150 County Road 720, Centerville, 63633 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Seclusion and serenity! Sit back on the large covered front porch of this rustic home and enjoy the passing days and seasons. The home is a remodeled historic country church, and the peacefulness can be felt. In addition to the covered front porch, a side porch provides additional sitting and entertaining space along with a great place to watch wildlife in the neighboring field and wooded acreage. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an open concept living area and dine-in kitchen. An enclosed wood-trimmed sunporch on the back of the home is perfect for watching the outdoors during all seasons. The main floor master bedroom has not only double closets, but a walk-in closet which leads to a bathroom. The second bathroom, a full bath, is also located on the main floor. The main entry off the front porch features a place for coats and boots or shoes. The rear entrance into the sunporch provides a place for muddy boots or wet coats. There's a large workshop/garage, and a separate shed.

14269 Highway 72, Bunker, 63629 5 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,920 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Country living with all the amenities! Check out the virtual tour! This 2 story brick home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 more bedrooms (sleeping areas with no windows) and 1 full bath on the lower level. Carpeting or laminate flooring throughout, 36 inch solid 6 panel doors, new metal roof, above ground pool with multi level deck and amazing view! Comes with approx 38 ac m/l of level land/timber, barn, haybarn, poultry coop, shed, 2 garage bays of attached, 2 garage bays tucked under, and 2 car garage detached plus workshop and oversized parking pad to support RV or boat. Covered porch in front and back patio area has propane hook up for grill. Huge kitchen and pantry area for serving large groups. Rooms within are all good sized to accommodate large furniture. Kitchen and bedroom access the deck too. Cherry 1" slate pool table stays with home too. Peaceful and secluded, schedule a showing soon.

552 County Road 856, Bunker, 63629 3 Beds 2 Baths | $474,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Water, water, water!! 210.11 acres of prime Ozark property that backs up to thousands of acres of Mark Twain National Forest. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home w/ full basement, is nestled in the trees w/ spectacular views. Upper Bee Fork Creek bisects the property w/ 80 acres on the east side and the balance on the left, along w/ a spring/artesian well that produces 5 gallons of fresh water per minute. This property also has 2 wells, one for the home, and one for the shop. Master bedroom w/ bath, and walk-in closet. Home has central A/C w/ electric or wood for heat. Covered front porch, and back patio area. 30x50 shop w/ concrete floors, water, and electric. 10x15 garden shed. 8x15 extra outbuilding for storage. Attached covered carport, tuck under garage, and detached 3 car carport for lots of covered parking. Owner reports $75,000.00 dollars in marketable timber. Mostly wooded, w/ some open pasture. Deer and turkey are plentiful! This won't last long, call today for a private showing!

