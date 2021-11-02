CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chama, NM

Check out these houses for sale in Chama

 5 days ago

(CHAMA, NM) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Chama listings:

124 Elk Drive, Chama, 87520

2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Beautiful Modular Home located in the Chama West Sub Division in Northern New Mexico. This Home is nestled on 10 Acres, plenty of room to bring your horses. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath with an open concept living space. Enjoy the gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains and learn to share your acreage with the wildlife that travels through the area to graze. Property also has an RV hookup with water, sewer and electric, as well as a 220v generator with manual hookup to the entire house. With year round access, this would be a great full-time or get-a-way home.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Hise, Realty One of Chama at 575-756-1351

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103359)

5325 Running Horse Place, Chromo, 81128

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,583 Square Feet | Built in None

Briana Jacobson, Pagosa Brokers LLC, C: 970-946-4656, briana@pagosabrokers.com, www.pagosabrokers.com/: Incredible executive retreat, nestled in a very private valley with serene views of the surrounding valleys, all the way to New Mexico. The back drops are the spectacular Banded Peaks range and majestic Navajo Peak. This beautiful home is 4 bedrooms and 4 baths with a three car garage! Views from every window in the home! Exposed log framing features, oversized windows and an inviting open floor plan accentuated by an impressive native river rock fireplace. Also included is a barn/workshop, 40X42 under roof. 16 X 32 inside with blown insulation and covered 12X32 on both sides. Perfect for those ATV toys and Hay for your horses! This is a beautiful gated ranch development. Hear the elk bugling in your back yard as you sit on the deck enjoying all the site of elk, deer, turkey and bear! This is truly a world unto itself location. Utter solitude, quality construction and gentle beauty are the hallmarks of this home and setting. Home sale includes many beautiful furnishings.

For open house information, contact Briana Jacobson, Pagosa Brokers LLC at 970-264-3800

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-785089)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Chama Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

