Homes for sale in Monterey: New listings

1211 Pines Rd, Monterey, 24465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This property is located in gorgeous and well/sought after Highland County. This home was completely remodeled in 2017, including new windows, new drywall, flooring, fixtures, wiring, bath, appliances, water filtration system, and cabinets. This is 6.05 acres of beautiful property, containing a field, hill, trees, and a rare fresh water spring running through the property, this listing will not last long. On the left side of the house a nice side yard for playing ball, garden space, and a he/she shed perfect for those side projects. Also there is a concrete slab perfect and ready to erect a garage, workshop or business area. On the right side of the house there is a gazebo, near the fresh water spring, which contains a small built in pool area, perfect for relaxing in the summertime. The spring runs all year. The spring runs downstream through the property, leading to natural deeded spring heads, generating endless fresh water. Behind the house there is a small novelty pond area. Also behind the house is a climbing hill that leads to nice trees and an upper landing that lends well to tent camping. Beyond the stream is a nice field, that could be used as another building site, or farming/agriculture.

765 High Valley Dr, Monterey, 24465 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath log cabin in High Valley. 2 car garage in basement and large sun room addition on south end of cabin, 2 porches, 1 screened, New standing seam roof but needs paint, All on 10 acres in High Valley. Most of the cabin is in great shape but some repairs are needed. POA and $150.00 a year for road maintenance Asking $199,000.00 Call Daniel 540-294-0009 for more details

125 Golden Rod Ln, Monterey, 24465 4 Beds 6 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,922 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Rare opportunity to own a remarkable custom built home that was dreamed, designed and built by a career builder, for himself, in the heart of pristine Highland County, also known as “Virginia’s Little Switzerland.” Prepare to fall in love with this stunningly well constructed and laid out home as you imagine enjoying the gorgeous gourmet caterer’s kitchen, incredibly spacious primary suite, luxurious living room featuring a custom built stone floating fireplace, four garage bays, expansive back deck, covered front porch, full basement, Bose surround sound system, and oh so much more. Located in the breathtakingly beautiful and historic village of Monterey, this magnificent home is essentially adjacent to the world renowned Highland County Maple Festival, and boasts easy access to some of Virginia’s and West Virginia’s most noteworthy recreational, historical and cultural landmarks. Not sold yet? This amazing property also boasts high speed internet and solar panels (plus low property taxes)! Do yourself a favor and schedule a showing today.

