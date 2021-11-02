CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, SD

Single-family homes for sale in Howard

 5 days ago

(HOWARD, SD) Looking for a house in Howard? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

If you’re Howard-curious, take a look at these listings today:

510 S Maple St, Howard, 57349

2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Enjoy this modern ranch style double-wide on concrete foundation with single detached garage and deck. Two bedrooms, one full bath with jacuzzi tub, main floor laundry on far end of kitchen. Kitchen and dining area are open concept. Large living room. Many improvements have been made with all new water pipes throughout, new paneling throughout most of the home, new cabinets in kitchen and new blower motor in the furnace. New freon in the central air unit and a steel roof put on within the last 3 years. View from the kitchen into backyard adjacent to wide open field and city ball diamond. Landscaping in the spring and summer can be seen in pictures.

For open house information, contact Angela Peters, EXIT Realty Advantage at 605-270-2598

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22105904)

204 W Farmer Ave, Howard, 57349

3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Time to call home this charming, renovated, ready-to-move in home featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. With fresh paint, new flooring and completely remodeled kitchen, main level laundry, this home is worth the drive to Howard. Enjoy an extra large bedroom and walk-in closet next to an oversized full bath. Move in and start enjoying home ownership in the heart pheasant country.

For open house information, contact Angela Peters, EXIT Realty Advantage at 605-270-2598

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22106321)

Howard, SD
