Heroin and Cocaine Suppliers for Bloods Gang Members Sentenced in Virginia

Stock Photo

A New Jersey couple was sentenced to 125 and 30 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine to members of the Bloods gang.

According to court documents, from at least 2015 to 2017, Stephen Price, 48, and Dominique Waller, 33, both of Freehold, New Jersey, participated in a conspiracy to traffic drugs from New Jersey for distribution in the Hampton Roads region. Price was one of the sources of supply for members of the Bloods criminal street gang on the Virginia Peninsula. Price traveled to Virginia and provided gang members with distribution quantities of cocaine and heroin. Price also would distribute cocaine and heroin to Bloods gang members who traveled from Virginia to New Jersey to obtain the narcotics for redistribution on the Virginia Peninsula. When Price was unavailable, Waller would meet with the gang members and provide them with narcotics. Price and Waller would then launder the proceeds from the sale of the narcotics, which in total amounted to almost $550,000.

Price and Waller pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin on May 27 and June 1, respectively. Price was sentenced to 125 months in prison for his role in the conspiracy and Waller was sentenced to 30 months in prison for her role in the conspiracy.