Maryland Narcotics Dealer Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Distribution and Firearms Charges

Larry Francis Newman, Jr., age 37, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to his guilty plea, on September 5, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Newman’s Capitol Heights, Maryland residence. As a result of the search warrant, officers recovered a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, 28.22 grams of crack cocaine divided into 547 individual baggies, 40.19 grams of cocaine, 106 vials of PCP, a bottle containing 21.71 grams of PCP, several empty vials containing PCP residue, and a digital scale from Newman’s bedroom.

Newman knowingly possessed the crack cocaine, cocaine, and PCP with the intent to distribute them. Newman possessed the loaded firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

Newman and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Newman will be sentenced to between 61 months and 96 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel has scheduled sentencing for March 16, 2022 at 10 a.m.