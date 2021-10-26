Seattle Man Pleads Guilty to Assault on Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

.

A Seattle, Washington man pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a ession of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

According to court documents, Mark Leffingwell, 52, made his way just inside the Senate Wing entrance of the U.S. Capitol building at approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 6. He stood at the front of a crowd of people who had been rebuffed by a line of U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers who were preventing rioters from entering the building. After minutes of chanting, the crowd moved closer to the line of officers. Two Capitol Police officers attempted to keep the crowd, including Leffingwell, at bay by pushing them back. Leffingwell punched both officers, hitting one twice. He was eventually detained and arrested on Jan. 6.

Leffingwell is to be sentenced on Feb. 10, 2022. He faces up to eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.