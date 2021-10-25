Terrebonne Weather Forecast

TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, October 25 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Slight Chance of Light Rain High 57 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



