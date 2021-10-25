Terrebonne Weather Forecast
TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Slight Chance of Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
