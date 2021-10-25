Farmingville Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FARMINGVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cbpsj0y00

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of t-storms then heavy rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Farmingville is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(FARMINGVILLE, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmingville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
