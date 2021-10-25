Donora Weather Forecast
DONORA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0