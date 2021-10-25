Donora Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donora, PA

 7 days ago

DONORA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cbpruVw00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

