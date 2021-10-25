Jump on Pine Bush’s rainy forecast today

(PINE BUSH, NY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pine Bush Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pine Bush:

Monday, October 25 Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 26 Rain during the day; while rain likely then chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Wednesday, October 27 Chance of Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Chance of Rain Showers High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.