Pinetops, NC

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

 7 days ago

(PINETOPS, NC) Monday is set to be rainy in Pinetops, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pinetops:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cbpqcuJ00

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

PINETOPS, NC
