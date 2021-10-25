CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornville, OH

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Thornville (OH) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

(THORNVILLE, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Thornville Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thornville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cbpoPAU00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • 8 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

