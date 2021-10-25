Monday rain in Delmar: Ideas to make the most of it

(DELMAR, MD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Delmar Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delmar:

Monday, October 25 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, October 26 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 28 Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 64 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.