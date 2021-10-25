CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For La Feria

LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0cbpmywD00

  • Monday, October 25

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

