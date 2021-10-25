Daily Weather Forecast For Riverton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton (NJ) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

RIVERTON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cbpmeWv00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

