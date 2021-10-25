CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithia, FL

Lithia Weather Forecast

Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

LITHIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cbploOO00

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Take advantage of Monday sun in Lithia

(LITHIA, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lithia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
