Cassatt, SC

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Cassatt (SC) Weather Channel
 7 days ago
 7 days ago

(CASSATT, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cassatt Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cassatt:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cbpj25d00

  • Monday, October 25

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

