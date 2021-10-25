Monday rain in Floral City: Ideas to make the most of it

(FLORAL CITY, FL) Monday is set to be rainy in Floral City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Floral City:

Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, October 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Wednesday, October 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 28 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.