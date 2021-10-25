4-Day Weather Forecast For Barnesville
BARNESVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 28
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
