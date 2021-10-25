CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbridge, MA

Southbridge Weather Forecast

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 7 days ago

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 26

    Rain during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 37 mph

  • Wednesday, October 27

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

