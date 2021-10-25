Southbridge Weather Forecast
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, October 25
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 26
Rain during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Wednesday, October 27
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 42 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, October 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
