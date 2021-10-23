CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution and Bribery of a Federal Agent

 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XsvOd_0cac1Ij300
Stock Photo

A Norfolk man was sentenced to 262 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and bribery of a public official.

According to court documents, Donatarius Leshay Boone, 31, received numerous packages through the U.S. Postal Service containing pressed fentanyl pills over the course of approximately sixteen months. Once received, Boone wholesale distributed the pills to at least three other individuals for further sale and distribution. Although these pills contained fentanyl, they were pressed to look like real prescription opioid medication.

Between February and March 2021, law enforcement identified two packages, each containing approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills, bound for the Eastern District of Virginia. They further determined that one package was bound for a business located in Windsor and the other to a rented postal box at a UPS Store located in Suffolk. On March 15, Boone arrived to pick up the second package and, when confronted by law enforcement, he attempted to flee on foot. Upon apprehension, Boone admitted he was the intended recipient of both packages. He further admitted he had been responsible for the importation of approximately 10,000 pills per month. A subsequent search of Boone’s residence resulted in the recovery of a firearm, additional quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, scales, and commonly used adulterants.

Shortly after his interaction with law enforcement, Boone attempted to bribe a federal agent to form a “partnership.” Boone told the agent in a recorded phone call that, in exchange for $20,000, he expected the agent to protect him from criminal charges and assist him in maintaining his lines of drug supply and distribution. The agent immediately reported the conversation to his supervisors. On April 29, 2021, Boone was arrested after arranging a meeting with the agent. After his arrest, agents searched his car and found the $20,000 he promised.

Heroin and Cocaine Suppliers for Bloods Gang Members Sentenced in Virginia

A New Jersey couple was sentenced to 125 and 30 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine to members of the Bloods gang. According to court documents, from at least 2015 to 2017, Stephen Price, 48, and Dominique Waller, 33, both of Freehold, New Jersey, participated in a conspiracy to traffic drugs from New Jersey for distribution in the Hampton Roads region. Price was one of the sources of supply for members of the Bloods criminal street gang on the Virginia Peninsula. Price traveled to Virginia and provided gang members with distribution quantities of cocaine and heroin. Price also would distribute cocaine and heroin to Bloods gang members who traveled from Virginia to New Jersey to obtain the narcotics for redistribution on the Virginia Peninsula. When Price was unavailable, Waller would meet with the gang members and provide them with narcotics. Price and Waller would then launder the proceeds from the sale of the narcotics, which in total amounted to almost $550,000.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Beckley Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Heroin Distribution

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley man was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison for distribution of heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, Greg Anthony Waters, Jr., 27, sold approximately 3.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant working with law enforcement on January 9, 2020. Waters admitted to meeting the informant in Beckley to sell the drugs. Waters also admitted to selling cocaine base, heroin and fentanyl on several other occasions between January 9, 2020 and September 18, 2020. Multiple firearms were seized by law enforcement during a search of Waters’ apartment on September 30, 2020. Waters admitted that he was prohibited from possessing the firearms due to a prior felony conviction in Illinois.
BECKLEY, WV
SCDNReports

Cincinnati Man Sentenced to 250 Months for Fentanyl and Heroin Trafficking

Cincinnati Man Sentenced to 250 Months for Fentanyl and Heroin TraffickingMGN. A Cincinnati man, Clarence Toney, 41, was sentenced to 250 months in federal prison on Friday, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, after pleading guilty to the distribution of fentanyl and heroin and violating his supervised release conditions. Toney was classified as a career offender.
CINCINNATI, OH
