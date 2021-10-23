Norfolk Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution and Bribery of a Federal Agent

Stock Photo

A Norfolk man was sentenced to 262 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and bribery of a public official.

According to court documents, Donatarius Leshay Boone, 31, received numerous packages through the U.S. Postal Service containing pressed fentanyl pills over the course of approximately sixteen months. Once received, Boone wholesale distributed the pills to at least three other individuals for further sale and distribution. Although these pills contained fentanyl, they were pressed to look like real prescription opioid medication.

Between February and March 2021, law enforcement identified two packages, each containing approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills, bound for the Eastern District of Virginia. They further determined that one package was bound for a business located in Windsor and the other to a rented postal box at a UPS Store located in Suffolk. On March 15, Boone arrived to pick up the second package and, when confronted by law enforcement, he attempted to flee on foot. Upon apprehension, Boone admitted he was the intended recipient of both packages. He further admitted he had been responsible for the importation of approximately 10,000 pills per month. A subsequent search of Boone’s residence resulted in the recovery of a firearm, additional quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, scales, and commonly used adulterants.

Shortly after his interaction with law enforcement, Boone attempted to bribe a federal agent to form a “partnership.” Boone told the agent in a recorded phone call that, in exchange for $20,000, he expected the agent to protect him from criminal charges and assist him in maintaining his lines of drug supply and distribution. The agent immediately reported the conversation to his supervisors. On April 29, 2021, Boone was arrested after arranging a meeting with the agent. After his arrest, agents searched his car and found the $20,000 he promised.