Rogers, MN

Rogers Weather Forecast

Rogers (MN) Weather Channel
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

ROGERS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cZMuDBB00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, October 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

