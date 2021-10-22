Rogers Weather Forecast
ROGERS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 48 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, October 25
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0