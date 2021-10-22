CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, GA

Kingston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kingston (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

KINGSTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cZMtsxp00

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

