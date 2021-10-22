CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, TN

Trenton Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

TRENTON, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0cZMredd00

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

