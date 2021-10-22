Weather Forecast For Pinetops
PINETOPS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
