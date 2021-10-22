CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orting, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Orting

 4 days ago

ORTING, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cZMqGgW00

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Light Rain

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

