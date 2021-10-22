CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, LA

Weather Forecast For Jonesboro

Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

JONESBORO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cZMq0e900

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

