Troy, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Troy

Troy (IL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

TROY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cZMpvTA00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

