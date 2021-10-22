CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland City, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Midland City

 4 days ago

MIDLAND CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cZMokkw00

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

