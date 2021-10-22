CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockessin, DE

Hockessin Daily Weather Forecast

Hockessin (DE) Weather Channel
Hockessin (DE) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

HOCKESSIN, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqdzF_0cZMo6jF00

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hockessin (DE) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(HOCKESSIN, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hockessin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
HOCKESSIN, DE
Hockessin (DE) Weather Channel

Hockessin (DE) Weather Channel

Hockessin, DE
104
Followers
595
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy