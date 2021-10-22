Daily Weather Forecast For Willows

WILLOWS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Light rain likely during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 59 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 36 mph



Sunday, October 24 Heavy rain during the day; while rain then rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 60 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



