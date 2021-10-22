CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willows, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Willows

Willows (CA) Weather Channel
WILLOWS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cZMnSqx00

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain likely during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Heavy rain during the day; while rain then rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

