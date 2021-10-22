Austin Daily Weather Forecast

AUSTIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, October 22 Cloudy then chance of drizzle during the day; while chance of drizzle then patchy fog overnight High 56 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 23 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 24 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Monday, October 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



