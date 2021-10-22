Austin Daily Weather Forecast
AUSTIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, October 22
Cloudy then chance of drizzle during the day; while chance of drizzle then patchy fog overnight
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 24
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
