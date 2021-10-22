CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, IN

Austin Daily Weather Forecast

Austin (IN) Weather Channel
Austin (IN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cZMk9Ea00

  • Friday, October 22

    Cloudy then chance of drizzle during the day; while chance of drizzle then patchy fog overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austin (IN) Weather Channel

Austin (IN) Weather Channel

Austin, IN
131
Followers
604
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy