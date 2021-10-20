Monroe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONROE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
