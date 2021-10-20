CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday rain in Onalaska meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(ONALASKA, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Onalaska Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onalaska:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cWws46m00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Rain

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Onalaska Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

