Cle Elum, WA

Wednesday set for rain in Cle Elum — 3 ways to make the most of it

Cle Elum Times
 8 days ago

(CLE ELUM, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cle Elum Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cle Elum:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cWwnzmx00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light rain likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny then light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain

    • High 48 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

