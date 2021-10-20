Wednesday set for rain in Cle Elum — 3 ways to make the most of it
(CLE ELUM, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cle Elum Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cle Elum:
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 48 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0