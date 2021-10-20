Wednesday sun alert in New Windsor — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) A sunny Wednesday is here for New Windsor, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Windsor:

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.