Mccall Weather Forecast

MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 58 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 45 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



