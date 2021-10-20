Mccall Weather Forecast
MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 45 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
