Daily Weather Forecast For Quincy
QUINCY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light Rain Likely
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Light rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 22
Heavy rain then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
