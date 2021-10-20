Kamas Weather Forecast
KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 48 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
