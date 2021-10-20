CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, SD

Wednesday rain in Howard meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Howard Journal
Howard Journal
 8 days ago

(HOWARD, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Howard, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Howard:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cWweQqB00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Howard, SD
The Hill

Biden hails 'historic' deal, urges support

President Biden on Thursday defended his social spending framework while attempting to sell the public on a pared-back economic agenda, even as a number of congressional Democrats appear uncertain about support for his plan. Biden, in a speech from the East Room after meeting with House Democrats, hailed what was...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd
Howard Journal

Howard Journal

Howard, SD
11
Followers
355
Post
832
Views
ABOUT

With Howard Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy