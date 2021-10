Marvel's slate faces delay and Black Panther 2 is among those rescheduled to a later date. Black Panther 2 is among the films under the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and despite the untimely demise of Chadwick Boseman, the story of T’Challa and his wonderful hometown, Wakanda, lives on. However, since it has been revealed that a delay has been announced by Disney, what is the status of the movie and when is the new release date?

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO