Maryland State

State Police Make Arrest In Wicomico Co. Shooting

Report Annapolis
 16 days ago

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit arrested a Dorchester County man in connection with a shooting in Wicomico County that injured a woman and claimed the life of a 42-year-old man.

The accused is identified as Damon Kirkland Hall, 25, of Cambridge, Maryland. Hall is charged with first- and second-degree murder, attempted murder, first and second-degree assault and multiple firearm related charges. Hall was arrested without incident on Friday morning, October 15, 2021 and was taken before a Wicomico County District Court Commissioner. He was held without bond.

The deceased, identified as Emmanual Jones, 42, of Salisbury was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at TidalHealth Peninsula General. An autopsy by the Office of the State Medical Examiner ruled his death as homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

The injured woman, identified as Patrice Trader, 50, of Salisbury was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula General and later to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Trader continues to receive treatment for her injuries at Shock Trauma.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, the Salisbury Police Department received a 9-1-1 call for a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of Martin Street in Salisbury. Upon their arrival, Jones and Trader were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were immediately transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene along with detectives from the Salisbury Police Department. A search warrant was obtained and subsequently executed at the Martin Street residence. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police also responded to process the scene for evidence.

Police believe this was not a random attack and the victims were targeted. The investigation is continuing.

Bad O
16d ago

My deepest Sympathy go's out to the wounded and deceased. I hope justice will prevail

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
