Suspect Arrested for 1st Degree Attempted Murder: Baltimore City Police Say

BPD

On September 25, 2021 at approximately 5:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Brehms Lane for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 34 year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Investigators were able identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant on October 6, 2021.

On October 7, 2021, members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 39 year-old Johnathan Williams of the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Williams was transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and an array of Handgun Violations.

Johnathan Williams is being held without bail.