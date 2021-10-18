CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Arrested for 1st Degree Attempted Murder: Baltimore City Police Say

Report Annapolis
 16 days ago

BPD

On September 25, 2021 at approximately 5:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Brehms Lane for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 34 year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Investigators were able identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant on October 6, 2021.

On October 7, 2021, members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 39 year-old Johnathan Williams of the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Williams was transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and an array of Handgun Violations.

Johnathan Williams is being held without bail.

Comments / 15

siteman
15d ago

It is all about the drug gangs and territory. Both black and white

Reply
7
 

Report Annapolis

Police: Man Wounded in Shooting on President Street in Annapolis

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a shooting on President Street that left one person injured. On October 23, 2021, at approximately 11:30pm, officers responded to the 900 block of President Street following the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult male with injuries consistent with being shot. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

