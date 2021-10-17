Check out these Melcher-Dallas homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melcher-dallas, IA

Melcher-Dallas Daily
 6 days ago

(Melcher-Dallas, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Melcher-Dallas. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

455 Erbe Street, Pleasantville, 50225

0 Bed 1 Bath | $249,999 | 3,004 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Incredible potential and rare opportunity in this 32 acre Pleasantville farmstead! 4 parcels of land with a beautiful mix of mature home site, tillable ground, pond, and pasture. Home needs lots of TLC but could be an incredible renovation project. Located just NE of Pleasantville, south of Lake Red Rock, with a quick commute to the DSM metro. Whether you are looking for a private space or towards development potential, there is flexibility in building your dream!

For open house information, contact Misty Soldwisch, BH&G Real Estate Innovations at 515-962-5555

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-639711)

See more property details
410 3Rd Street, Milo, 50166

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Property sold "As Is". Great potential in this 3 bedroom ranch home. Easy walk to Casey's General Store. Wonderful community.

For open house information, contact Rich Hudnut, RE/MAX Concepts at 515-453-0000

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-633710)

See more property details
201 E Jefferson Street, Knoxville, 50138

2 Beds 1 Bath | $19,900 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Looking for a fixer upper! This is it on a nice corner lot with mature tree's. 2 decent sized bedrooms, living room, dining area, a large kitchen and mud/ laundry area on the main level. There is also a small attached garage to protect your vehicle. Metal roof was installed approximately 3 years ago. Make an offer!

For open house information, contact Lisa Pierce, Summit Realty at 641-218-0000

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-638550)

See more property details
413 3Rd Street Place, Knoxville, 50138

2 Beds 1 Bath | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1917

Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Knoxville. Newly painted throughout and new flooring. Roof was replaced in 2020. Kitchen has room for a small table and includes stove and refrigerator. Property is being sold "AS IS'. All information obtained from seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Nancy Learned, Associated Realty at 515-225-1330

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-638349)

See more property details

