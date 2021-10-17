CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfork, AR

House hunt Norfork: See what’s on the market now

 6 days ago

(Norfork, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Norfork will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XdL0_0cU4BI0J00

161 Amber Lane, Mountain Home, 72653

3 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1996

CHECKS ALL THE BOXES! Acreage...Check, Huge shop building...Check, Fabulous updated home...Check, No Restrictions...Check, 1 mile to Mtn Home Walmart...Check again. 3BD 2.5BA 1800 s.f. DblWide on 2.5 acres w/$40,000+ in updates in past few years. New H&A 2021, new D/W & Range 2021, $11,000 in flooring, $12,000 master bath remodel, kitchen remodel w/granite counters & island, glass tile backsplash, the list goes on. Incredible 30x50 steel outbuilding w/2 wood stoves plus 12x20 shed. You won't find a better home with these features for this price!

For open house information, contact CINDY HUBKA, GILBERT REALTY CO at 870-425-6282

Copyright © 2021 North Central Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCBRAR-122493)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdGKk_0cU4BI0J00

612 Ray Street, Mountain Home, 72653

3 Beds 2 Baths | $51,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,329 Square Feet | Built in None

Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this roomy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Mountain Home Arkansas.

For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91227)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jp0lc_0cU4BI0J00

441 Mcclain Road, Calico Rock, 72519

1 Bed 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in 1979

40 ACRES WITH CABIN STYLE HOME NEAR WHITE RIVER IN CALICO ROCK, AR This property has abundant wildlife, is in a great setting, and just a short drive from the Norfork river!

For open house information, contact Cody Cooper, United Country Ozark Realty at 870-368-4155

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21033519)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492CNP_0cU4BI0J00

0 Geier Road, Mountain View, 72533

5 Beds 4 Baths | $375,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,161 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Unique, spacious, solid built with 2"x6" exterior wall studs and gorgeous mountain view home totalling 3,161 +/- sq ft under roof, heated and cooled, and a less than 1 year old roof, sitting in the middle of 20+/- Acres just 10 mins from the downtown Mountain View area. The property is just 10 mins from Blanchard Springs, 5 mins from Sylamore Creek & the White River as well! This home has a split level floor plan. 1369 +/- sq ft main level, 512 +/- upstairs and 1280 +/- finished basement. Tons of wildlife!

For open house information, contact Carrie Trego, Mossy Oak Properties Strawberry River Land & Homes at 870-495-2123

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21022850)

ABOUT

With Norfork Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

