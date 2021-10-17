House hunt Norfork: See what’s on the market now

(Norfork, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Norfork will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

161 Amber Lane, Mountain Home, 72653 3 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1996

CHECKS ALL THE BOXES! Acreage...Check, Huge shop building...Check, Fabulous updated home...Check, No Restrictions...Check, 1 mile to Mtn Home Walmart...Check again. 3BD 2.5BA 1800 s.f. DblWide on 2.5 acres w/$40,000+ in updates in past few years. New H&A 2021, new D/W & Range 2021, $11,000 in flooring, $12,000 master bath remodel, kitchen remodel w/granite counters & island, glass tile backsplash, the list goes on. Incredible 30x50 steel outbuilding w/2 wood stoves plus 12x20 shed. You won't find a better home with these features for this price!

For open house information, contact CINDY HUBKA, GILBERT REALTY CO at 870-425-6282

612 Ray Street, Mountain Home, 72653 3 Beds 2 Baths | $51,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,329 Square Feet | Built in None

Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this roomy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Mountain Home Arkansas.

For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011

441 Mcclain Road, Calico Rock, 72519 1 Bed 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in 1979

40 ACRES WITH CABIN STYLE HOME NEAR WHITE RIVER IN CALICO ROCK, AR This property has abundant wildlife, is in a great setting, and just a short drive from the Norfork river!

For open house information, contact Cody Cooper, United Country Ozark Realty at 870-368-4155

0 Geier Road, Mountain View, 72533 5 Beds 4 Baths | $375,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,161 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Unique, spacious, solid built with 2"x6" exterior wall studs and gorgeous mountain view home totalling 3,161 +/- sq ft under roof, heated and cooled, and a less than 1 year old roof, sitting in the middle of 20+/- Acres just 10 mins from the downtown Mountain View area. The property is just 10 mins from Blanchard Springs, 5 mins from Sylamore Creek & the White River as well! This home has a split level floor plan. 1369 +/- sq ft main level, 512 +/- upstairs and 1280 +/- finished basement. Tons of wildlife!

For open house information, contact Carrie Trego, Mossy Oak Properties Strawberry River Land & Homes at 870-495-2123